Sohra killing: Raja Raghuvanshi’s family performs puja at murder site

Sohra, July 26: The family of Indore-based businessman Raja Raghuvanshi, who was brutally murdered during his honeymoon in Meghalaya, held a solemn puja on Thursday at the site of the tragedy. The rituals took place at a remote parking area near Weisawdong Falls in Sohra, where the incident occurred.

His relatives, including his elder brother Vipin Raghuvanshi, travelled to the Northeastern state to offer prayers and seek spiritual closure after the horrifying crime that drew national outrage.

"We wanted to come to the place where our Raja breathed his last. No family should have to do this, but this was important for us," said Vipin, visibly emotional after the rituals.

Raja had gone missing along with his wife Sonam on May 23, during what was supposed to be their honeymoon in Meghalaya. Ten days later, police recovered his decomposed body from a 30-foot-deep gorge, bearing multiple wounds inflicted by machetes.

According to the police, Raja was allegedly murdered by three men from Indore at the behest of his wife. Investigations revealed that Sonam was in a relationship with one Raj Kushwaha and had plotted the murder for months.

The killers lured Raja to the remote location on the pretext of sightseeing and then hacked him to death using two machetes, one of which was later recovered from the forest.

Sonam fled the scene and was later surrendered to the police in UP. All five accused, including Sonam and Raj, are at present in judicial custody.

"We demand swift justice. Those who conspired and killed our Raja must not walk free," said his brother.









PTI