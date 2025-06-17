Sohra killing: Meghalaya police recreates crime scene in Weisawdong Falls parking lot

Shillong, June 17: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Meghalaya Police, on Tuesday, recreated the crime scene in Sohra as part of the ongoing investigation into the murder of Indore-based businessman Raja Raghuvanshi.

The SIT, along with the forensic team and five accused, including Sonam Raghuvanshi, reached Wei Sawdong Falls in Sohra to initiate a detailed reconstruction of the crime scene in connection with the murder of Sonam’s husband, Raja.

Accompanied by personnel from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and Meghalaya Police, the forensic experts began mapping the scene to retrace the sequence of events surrounding the alleged crime.

A senior police official claimed that the exercise will provide vital insights and help verify confessions and witness accounts recorded during interrogations. The site of the reconstruction is a parking lot in Sohra, where the murder is believed to have occurred.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) leading the probe is expected to file the charge sheet within the stipulated legal timeframe.

Officials have remained guarded about the evidence under review, but indicated that forensic mapping and on-site walkthroughs will be critical in building a strong case.

Meanwhile, the Meghalaya Police, on Monday, conducted a mental examination of Sonam, the prime accused in the murder case.

A police official said that Sonam was taken to the Meghalaya Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (MIMHANS) for "mental assessment" as part of psychiatric routine examination.

As per the advice of the Medical Officer of Ganesh Das hospital in Shillong, the assessment was done at the MIMHANS hospital, and found that her mental health is "sound and good", the official added.

The brutal killing of Raja has drawn national attention, with growing calls for justice. The ongoing reconstruction is seen as a pivotal moment in bringing clarity to the chilling crime.

