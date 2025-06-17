Sohra killing exposes lapses in Meghalaya's tourism oversight; police tighten rules

Shillong, June 17: The Raja Raghuvanshi murder case has exposed several regulatory lapses and infrastructure inefficiencies in the tourism sector of the state, which the state government is trying to rectify on a priority basis.

One of the major regulatory lapses that came to light during the ongoing murder investigation is that the homestay where the three accused persons — Akash Rajput, Vishal Singh Chauhan and Anand Kurmi — stayed at Nongriat, Sohra, did not register their names. The homestay did not even seek their identification documents, although this procedure is mandatory.

At Sohra, several homestays and hotels also don’t have CCTV cameras outside the main entrance. Moreover, private two and four-wheeler bike and car rental services were operating with impunity although these are not permitted to do so.

Adding to these shortcomings, the road from Shillong to Sohra hardly has any CCTV cameras and the street lights are nonexistent.

Meanwhile, East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police, Vivek Syiem said the homestays and hotels have been asked to send daily reports about guests through the Mtime app.

“In Shillong all the hotels and homestays are complying with the directive and sending daily reports through Mtime, but outside Shillong this is not being followed by everyone,” Syiem said.

The SP said the police are working together with the Tourism department to ensure none flouts this important norm.

“There would be punitive clauses to ensure there are no violations in registering names of guests with identification documents. At present there are no punitive actions for violation of this norm," Syiem informed.

The police, through the Tourism department, would make it mandatory that such hotels and homestays install CCTV cameras at the entrance and inside wherever necessary.

“We are seeking that permits and NOCs to operate would be provided only to those who comply and punitive action would be taken against violators,” Syiem said.

Meanwhile, the Sub-Divisional officers from Sohra have already started the paperwork to install CCTV cameras along the Shillong-Sohra road and in interactions. Initiatives are being taken to install streetlights in Sohra and tourist spots.

On the other hand the Transport department has said, renting out private two-wheelers and private four-wheelers for commercial use is “strictly prohibited” in the state. Violators would be subjected to legal action, the department said in a notification.