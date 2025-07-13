Sohra killing: Court grants bail to two Co-Accused in Raja Raghuvanshi murder case

Shillong, July 13: A local court has granted bail to Lokendra Singh Tomar and Balbir Ahirwar, co-accused in the high-profile murder case of Indore businessman Raja Raghuvanshi, who was killed in May this year.

Tomar, the owner of the Indore flat where prime accused Sonam stayed after fleeing Meghalaya, and Ahirwar, the security guard of the property, were granted bail by the Judicial Magistrate First Class on Friday.

Their lawyer stated that both had been cooperative throughout the investigation and were charged under bailable offences.

The two were booked for allegedly obstructing justice and tampering with evidence related to the case. The flat in question had been used by Sonam and her alleged boyfriend, Raj Kushwaha, following the murder.

Raja Raghuvanshi, who had married Sonam on May 11, went missing on May 23 while on a honeymoon in Meghalaya. His mutilated body was discovered on June 2 in a deep gorge in the Sohra area of East Khasi Hills district.

Sonam and Raj Kushwaha are accused of orchestrating the murder and hiring three contract killers — Akash Rajput, Vishal Singh Chauhan, and Anand Kurmi — to carry it out. All five remain in judicial custody.





With inputs from PTI