Social media post leads to double murder in Tripura, accused held

Agartala, Oct 13: A social media post led to a double murder in the Agartala’s Netaji Nagar area, where a man killed his estranged wife and mother-in-law with a chopper, on Saturday.

The deceased have been identified as Soma Acharjee (55) and her daughter, Tanushree Acharjee (34).

The accused, Samarjit Choudhary, was arrested shortly after the incident, having confessed to his crime during police interrogation.

He was nabbed at his native village of Madhupur, approximately 10 kilometres from the scene of the attack.

According to police reports, Tanushree and Samarjit had been separated for over a year and were in the process of finalising their divorce, which was currently under court review.

“The violent incident unfolded on Saturday afternoon when Tanushree posted photos on social media featuring her with male friends. The act triggered Choudhary’s anger, as he had been upset with his mother-in-law, holding her responsible for the rift in his marriage,” said Kitan Kumar, Superintendent of Police West Tripura.

In a fit of rage, Choudhary lay in wait for the victims to return from Durga Puja celebrations. “As soon as they arrived home, he struck Soma with a fatal blow to the neck. When Tanushree attempted to intervene, she was brutally attacked as well,” SP Kumar said.

The deceased’s blood-soaked bodies were discovered lying at the entrance of their house.

Sources close to the investigation revealed that the estranged couple had two sons who were living with their father in Madhupur.