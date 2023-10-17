Social boycott on religious ground: Tripura HC takes strong exception

Agartala, Oct 17: A Tripura High Court single bench led by Justice Arindam Lodh on Tuesday directed the state government to look into the matter of “social boycott” of two Chakma families on the religious grounds. While hearing a writ petition filed by two victim families, the High Court has directed the cops to take strict action against those who had been perpetrating such acts, senior advocate Samrat Kar Bhowmik told media persons.

The incident that occurred at West Adnancherra village under Unakoti district of Tripura involves two families that embraced Christianity in November 2022 leaving Buddhism.

The High Court after hearing the writ petitions issued notices to the concerned chieftains of the society responsible for imposing social and economic blockades on these families.

According to the available details, families of Tarun Chakma, an auto-driver and Purnamoy Chakma, an agricultural labourer were essentially ostracized from the Chakma society for getting converted into another faith.

"They were denied participation in social gatherings. All livelihood options were snatched from them. All the villagers had been directed by the chief of the village to abstain from maintaining any social relation with them. Pranamoy Chakma was not hired for work while Tarun struggled hard to find passengers to ferry. After undergoing this terrible treatment, both the families moved the Court with two separate writ petitions seeking relief from this discrimination”, the senior advocate who pleaded with the Court on their behalf told media persons.

According to him, all the villagers had been told by the community heads that they had to pay hefty penalties if anyone disobeys the directives enforced by them. The Court, however, empowered the police to take action and made the state government a party in the case to respond to the notices issued by the Court.

“The next hearing of the case will probably fall after the Durga Puja vacation”, he added.