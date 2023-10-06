Smuggled gold biscuits seized during raid in Meghalaya

Guwahati, Oct 6: In a significant development, Meghalaya police conducted an operation on Thursday night where they intercepted an illicit gold consignment smuggled through Meghalaya.

During the raid, police seized around seven gold biscuits and also arrested two accused in connection with the matter.

As per reports, the seized gold biscuits weighed around 826.31 gm with an estimated market value of Rs. 7 lakh.

Furthermore, along with the gold biscuits, police also recovered a mobile and an amount of Rs. 10, 000 during the operation.

Further investigation is underway.