Smack from Manipur worth Rs 1.5 crore seized from truck's hidden chamber in MP; two held

Mandsaur (MP), Oct 29: Police have seized 1.5 kilograms of smack worth about Rs 1.5 crore from a hidden chamber of a garlic-laden truck in Mandsaur district of Madhya Pradesh and arrested two alleged drug traffickers, an official said on Saturday.

The drug was sourced from Manipur and being taken to Rajasthan, he said.

The operation was conducted on Friday based on a tip-off, the police official said.

"After getting the information, the police team intercepted a truck on Gudbheli Road and recovered 1.5 kg of smack kept in a plastic bag that was hidden in a secret chamber of the vehicle," Pipliya Mandi police station in-charge Rakesh Choudhary said.

Two inter-state traffickers, identified as Bhagwati Lal (37) and Chhote Khan (26), both residents of Pratapgarh district of Rajasthan and who were travelling in the truck, were arrested under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he said.

Their interrogation revealed that they had brought the smack from Imphal (Manipur) and were on their way to Pratapgarh, he said.

Further investigation into the case is underway, Choudhary added.