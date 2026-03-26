Slovak national detained in Mizoram for illegal attempt to cross Myanmar border

Aizawl, March 26: A 58-year-old Slovak national was detained by the Mizoram Police for allegedly attempting to cross the Mizoram-Myanmar border without valid travel documents, officials at the Siaha Police Station said today.

According to police sources, the foreign national, whose identity has not been disclosed yet, is currently in custody. He is being questioned by the State police personnel along with those of Central and State intelligence agencies. Authorities indicated that further details regarding his intent and background are likely to emerge after the interrogation.

The individual was apprehended on Tuesday by Assam Rifles personnel deployed along the porous border at Laki village, located about 60-75 km from Siaha, the district headquarters. After being intercepted, he was brought to Siaha for further legal procedures and investigation.

According to preliminary inputs available, the man claimed that he intended to travel to Myanmar to participate in a traditional water festival. Officials said this assertion is being verified.

The incident assumes significance in the light of a recent crackdown on foreign nationals in the State. On March 13, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested six Ukrainian nationals and one American citizen from three different airports across the country.

The agency alleged that the group had entered Mizoram without obtaining the mandatory Protected Area Permit (PAP), crossed into Myanmar, and were involved in training ethnic armed groups in drone warfare, besides facilitating the smuggling of European-made drones into conflict-affected areas.

However, the Mizoram Police have not independently confirmed the NIA’s allegations so far. Investigators suspect that the seven foreigners might have bypassed formal entry points, including the Lengpui Airport near Aizawl, and instead entered the State through neighbouring Assam, possibly via the Vairengte sector along the inter-State border.

Officials said that the current case is being handled with due sensitivity, given the emerging security concerns along the international border and the recent developments involving foreign nationals in the region.