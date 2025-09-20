Slippery roads & equipment shortage leaves 800+ trucks stuck on Aizawl-Silchar route

Aizawl, Sept 19: The precarious condition of the Aizawl-Silchar highway has further worsened, with several trucks heading towards Assam getting stranded. The stretch at Sairang-Mualkhang/Khamrang is the worst affected.

According to official sources, while 296 goods-laden trucks were cleared from Kawnpui to Aizawl in the past 24 hours, no empty trucks headed for Assam were released during this period. At the Khamrang section alone, 816 vehicles bound for Assam are stranded.

Leaders of the Mizoram Truck Drivers Association (MTDA) have raised concern over the growing number of empty trucks getting stuck on the slippery road. These vehicles are being freed by using excavators, though there is shortage of equipment. “One of the excavators from the Kolasib division of the State PWD has been seized by order of the district fast-track court, further compounding the situation,” said an MTDA leader.

The Sairang-Kawnpui stretch, which was previously repaired, has once again deteriorated due to halt to work. “The condition of the road has become so bad that it takes us four to five days to cover the 69 km from Aizawl to Kawnpui,” said another trucker.

The MTDA has accused contractors from the National Highway Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited of failing to complete the promised repairs. MTDA president Laldingliana has warned that unless the highway is improved, truckers may again halt the transportation of essential goods.

By

Correspondent