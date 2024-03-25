SKM unveils candidates for State Assembly and Lok Sabha Elections

Gangtok, Mar 25: In a move marked by internal conflicts and delays, the ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) party has announced its candidates for the forthcoming State Assembly and the lone Sikkim Lok Sabha constituency polls. Notable among the declared candidates is Krishna Kumari Rai, the spouse of Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang (Golay).
Key ministers such as Kunga Nima Lepcha, Sonam Lama, Lok Nath Sharma, Bedu Singh Panth, Mingma Norbu Sherpa, Sanjeet Kharel, and Lal Bahadur Das have secured party tickets.
Chief Minister PS Golay will run for two seats, namely Soreng Chakung and Rhenock. The declaration was made by the Working President of SKM at the party's headquarters in Gangtok during a press briefing.
Incumbent MP Dr. Indra Hang Subba will represent SKM in the Lok Sabha elections.
Here's a rundown of SKM's candidates for the State Assembly polls:
1. Yuksom Tashiding (BL): Tshering Thendup Bhutia
2. Yangthang: Bhim Hang Limboo
3. Maneybung-Dentam: Sudesh Kumar Subba
4. Geyzing-Bermoik: Lok Nath Sharma
5. Rinchenpong (BL): Erung Tenzing Lepcha
6. Daramdin (BL): Mingma Norbu Sherpa
7. Soreng-Chakung: Prem Singh Tamang-Golay
8. Zoom-Salghari (SC): Madan Cintury
9. Barfung (BL): Riksel Dorjee Bhutia
10. Poklok-Kamrang: Bhoj Raj Rai
11. Namchi-Singithang: Krishna Kumari Rai
12. Melli: Nar Bahadur Pradhan
13. Namthang-Rateypani: Sanjeet Kharel
14. Temi-Namphing: Bedu Singh Panth
15. Rangang-Yangang: Rajkumari Thapa
16. Tumen-Lingi (BL): Sandup Tshering Bhutia
17. Khamdong-Singtam: Nar Bahadur Dahal
18. West Pendam (SC): Lal Bahadur Das
19. Rhenock: Prem Singh Tamang-Golay
20. Chujachen: Puran Gurung
21. Gnathang-Machong (BL): Pamin Lepcha
22. Namcheybung: Raju Basnet
23. Shyari (BL): Kunga Nima Lepcha
24. Martam-Rumtek (BL): Sonam Tshering Venchungpa
25. Upper Tadong: Gay Tshering Dhungel
26. Arithang: Arun Kumar Upreti
27. Gangtok (BL): Delay Namgyal Barfunpa
28. Upper-Burtuk: Kala Rai
29. Kabi-lungchok (BL): Thinley Tshering Bhutia
30. Dzongu (BL): Pintso Namgyal Lepcha
31. Lachen Mangan (BL): Samdup Lepcha
32. Sangha: Sonam Lama
The Election Commission of India (ECI) has set March 27 as the deadline for filing nominations, with scrutiny scheduled for March 28. Polling for both the State Assembly and Lok Sabha seats will take place on April 19, with the counting of Assembly votes on June 2 and Parliamentary votes on June 4.