SKM unveils candidates for State Assembly and Lok Sabha Elections

Gangtok, Mar 25: In a move marked by internal conflicts and delays, the ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) party has announced its candidates for the forthcoming State Assembly and the lone Sikkim Lok Sabha constituency polls. Notable among the declared candidates is Krishna Kumari Rai, the spouse of Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang (Golay).

Key ministers such as Kunga Nima Lepcha, Sonam Lama, Lok Nath Sharma, Bedu Singh Panth, Mingma Norbu Sherpa, Sanjeet Kharel, and Lal Bahadur Das have secured party tickets.

Chief Minister PS Golay will run for two seats, namely Soreng Chakung and Rhenock. The declaration was made by the Working President of SKM at the party's headquarters in Gangtok during a press briefing.

Incumbent MP Dr. Indra Hang Subba will represent SKM in the Lok Sabha elections.

Here's a rundown of SKM's candidates for the State Assembly polls:

1. Yuksom Tashiding (BL): Tshering Thendup Bhutia

2. Yangthang: Bhim Hang Limboo

3. Maneybung-Dentam: Sudesh Kumar Subba

4. Geyzing-Bermoik: Lok Nath Sharma

5. Rinchenpong (BL): Erung Tenzing Lepcha

6. Daramdin (BL): Mingma Norbu Sherpa

7. Soreng-Chakung: Prem Singh Tamang-Golay

8. Zoom-Salghari (SC): Madan Cintury

9. Barfung (BL): Riksel Dorjee Bhutia

10. Poklok-Kamrang: Bhoj Raj Rai

11. Namchi-Singithang: Krishna Kumari Rai

12. Melli: Nar Bahadur Pradhan

13. Namthang-Rateypani: Sanjeet Kharel

14. Temi-Namphing: Bedu Singh Panth

15. Rangang-Yangang: Rajkumari Thapa

16. Tumen-Lingi (BL): Sandup Tshering Bhutia

17. Khamdong-Singtam: Nar Bahadur Dahal

18. West Pendam (SC): Lal Bahadur Das

19. Rhenock: Prem Singh Tamang-Golay

20. Chujachen: Puran Gurung

21. Gnathang-Machong (BL): Pamin Lepcha

22. Namcheybung: Raju Basnet

23. Shyari (BL): Kunga Nima Lepcha

24. Martam-Rumtek (BL): Sonam Tshering Venchungpa

25. Upper Tadong: Gay Tshering Dhungel

26. Arithang: Arun Kumar Upreti

27. Gangtok (BL): Delay Namgyal Barfunpa

28. Upper-Burtuk: Kala Rai

29. Kabi-lungchok (BL): Thinley Tshering Bhutia

30. Dzongu (BL): Pintso Namgyal Lepcha

31. Lachen Mangan (BL): Samdup Lepcha

32. Sangha: Sonam Lama

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has set March 27 as the deadline for filing nominations, with scrutiny scheduled for March 28. Polling for both the State Assembly and Lok Sabha seats will take place on April 19, with the counting of Assembly votes on June 2 and Parliamentary votes on June 4.