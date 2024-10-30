SKM clinches two assembly seats unopposed in Sikkim by-polls

Gangtok, Oct 30: The ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) has won the Soreng-Chakhung and Namchi-Singhithang assembly seats uncontested, following the withdrawal of Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) candidates and the rejection of Citizen Action Party-Sikkim (CAP-S) nominations.

Notably, no candidates were fielded by national parties, including the BJP and Congress, nor were there any independent contenders.

In Soreng-Chakhung, Aditya Tamang, son of Chief Minister and SKM leader Prem Singh Tamang, was declared the winner after SDF’s candidate Prem Bahadur Bhandari exited the race. CAP-S candidate Pobin Hang Subba’s nomination was also rejected during scrutiny, securing an uncontested path for Aditya. The seat became available after Chief Minister Tamang, who initially contested both Soreng-Chakhung and Rhenock in April 2024, chose to retain Rhenock.

In Namchi-Singhithang, SKM’s Satish Chandra Rai won after the withdrawal of SDF’s Danial Rai. The CAP-S nominee Mahesh Rai and SDF’s Yojna Rai faced disqualification during scrutiny, leaving SKM uncontested. This vacancy arose after Krishna Kumari Rai, the Chief Minister’s wife, stepped down from her seat.

SKM’s unopposed wins further consolidate its stronghold in Sikkim, having captured 31 out of 32 seats in the April assembly elections, with the lone SDF MLA later joining SKM.