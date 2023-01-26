Six Rohingya refugees held in poll bound Tripura

Agartala, Jan 26: As many as six Rohingya migrants have been detained at Kamalasagar assembly constituency under Sepahijala district weeks before the state is going to polls for the sixty assembly constituencies. The incident occurred at Motinagar area.

Police said the detained Rohingyas were residing in an abandoned building belonging to Moti Miah.

Locals of the area get to know about the suspicious movement of some people using the abandoned building and staying there.

The locals immediately informed the police seeking immediate action.

Till the police arrived, the locals cordoned off the building not allowing the unidentified persons to leave the place.

All the persons staying in the building were detained and kept under the police custody at Amtali Police Station.

Police sources said that all the detained persons have a travel history to Hyderabad.

According to them, "Preliminary investigation revealed that the Rohingya Migrants detained from the spot arrived Agartala to ultimately cross the borders and reach the refugee camps established there. But, the agents who are engaged in such illegal crossing had refused to execute the deal as stringent border vigil is in place, for which they had been detained."