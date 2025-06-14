Six public servants among 31 named in Dimapur Airport land encroachment case

Kohima, June 14: The Nagaland Police have named 31 individuals, including six public servants, as accused in the alleged land encroachment case at Dimapur Airport following a thorough investigation.

Charge sheets have already been filed against 25 private individuals, while sanction for prosecution has been sought for the six public servants from the concerned departments as mandated by legal provisions, the police officials said on Saturday.

The announcement came a day after a major eviction drive was carried out at the site.

All the accused have been charged under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) that include criminal conspiracy, cheating, forgery, and related offences.

The case revolves around allegations of illegal encroachment on government land at Dimapur Airport through the use of forged and fabricated documents.

Acting on directives from the Home Department, the Nagaland Police initiated a preliminary enquiry which established prima facie evidence of cognizable offences.

Consequently, a formal FIR was lodged at the State Crime Police Station (SCPS), Police Headquarters (PHQ).

Furthermore, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was constituted to investigate the matter in detail. The SIT examined documents, gathered evidence, and after extensive inquiry, recommended that all 31 individuals be chargesheeted.

The chargesheets against the 25 private individuals have been submitted to the competent court in Dimapur.

While, for the six public servants, the Investigating Officer and the SIT has sought prosecution sanction from the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (P-&AR) and the Department of Land Records.

Earlier on Friday, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) committee along with the district and police authorities of Chümoukedima and Dimapur district administrations demolished 24 illegal structures, including four RCC buildings, three semi-pucca houses, and 17 thatched dwellings.

Officials confirmed that approximately 17.9 acres of government land at Dag Nos. 38 and 40 in Diphupar village, illegally occupied by 22 individuals, were cleared.

The matter is expected to move forward through legal channels in the coming weeks.