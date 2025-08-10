Six militants arrested during separate operations in three districts of Manipur

Imphal, Aug 10: As many as six militants linked to five banned outfits have been arrested by security forces during separate operations in Manipur over the past two days, police said on Sunday.

The arrests were made in Bishnupur, Imphal West, and Thoubal districts.

On August 8, an active woman cadre of the Kangleipak Communist Party (Taibangnganba) was apprehended from Chingmeirong in Imphal West, while a member of the KCP (MFL) was detained from his residence at Haobam Marak in the same district.

While on Saturday (August 9), two active members of the KCP (Apunba) were arrested from Phayeng in Imphal West. The same day, security forces nabbed a Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup operative from Samaram Mamang in Thoubal and a PREPAK (PRO) cadre from Thangtek in Imphal West.

Earlier on July 22 at least five cadres of a militant group were killed in a fierce gun battle in Manipur’s Noney district.

The gun battle took place among the cadres of the Chin Kuki Mizo Army (CKMA), which has not signed any Suspension of Operations agreement with the government.





With inputs from PTI