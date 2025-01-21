Six injured in clash between police & protesters in Meghalaya's Mawkynrew

Shillong, Jan. 21: A clash broke out on Monday between the police and villagers who were protesting against the alleged decision of the Dorbar Shnong, a traditional village institution, to allot land for the construction of a school by the Ramakrishna Mission at Mawkynrew village.

At least six people, including four women police personnel were injured on Monday during the clash.

The unrest led to police resorting to lathi charges and firing tear gas shells to disperse the protesters.

The incident has prompted the district administration of East Khasi Hills to immediately impose a curfew to ensure that law and order does not deteriorate in the village.

In her order, Deputy Commissioner RM Kurbah said, "In exercise of the powers conferred upon me under section 163 BNSS do hereby promulgate curfew in the above site at Mawkynrew village with immediate effect till further orders. Areas to be under curfew: Mawkynrew village under Madanrting police station, East Khasi Hills district."

She said the order was issued after receiving information that there was serious deterioration of law and order in areas under Mawkynrew village with reports of vandalism causing destruction to property and persons at Ramakrishna Mission School, Mawkynrew.

"These activities are likely to continue with every possibility of causing a serious breach of peace and tranquillity and may lead to loss of life and property," the DC stated.

It was informed that the incident was triggered by public outrage over the allocation of land by the village authorities of Mawkynrew Pyllun to the management of Ramakrishna Mission, which is constructing a school in the area. Residents from Mawlein and Mawkynrew villages, both men and women, gathered in large numbers to protest against the decision.

The protesters claimed that the disputed land had already been allocated to the Mawkynrew Sports Club to use as a playground and alleged that the decision to re-allocate the land to the Ramakrishna Mission was made without their knowledge or consent.

As the protesters tried to forcefully enter the construction site, they clashed with police and the magistrate present on the scene. In response to the escalating situation, the police used lathis and fired tear gas to disperse the crowd. Despite these measures, the protesters continued their agitation, resulting in injuries to six people.

East Khasi Hills SP Vivek Syiem informed that four women police and two members of the public were injured during the incident. He informed that the situation was being brought under control.

The SP said that an additional platoon has been deployed at the construction site to maintain law and order situation.

