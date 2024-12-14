86 years of service to the nation
Six held after water tank collapse kills 3 students in Arunachal Pradesh

By Irani Sonowal
Itanagar, Dec 14: As many as six individuals, including the principal, the owner, and four wardens of a school, have been arrested a cement water tank collapsed claiming the lives of three students and injured two others in Naharlagun’s Model Village.

An FIR has been registered at the Naharlagun Police Station, and investigations are underway to determine the cause of the incident, according to the SDPO.

The accident occurred around 9:00 am as students were preparing for their examinations and revising near the tank.

Doctors at TRIHMS confirmed that the three deceased, aged between 14 and 15, were declared dead on arrival despite resuscitation efforts.

“Their bodies had severe fractures, particularly in the skull and legs,” a doctor said.

The two injured students, aged around 10, are receiving treatment for a fractured collarbone and a leg injury.

Irani Sonowal


