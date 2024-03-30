Six candidates set to contest in Inner Manipur LS seat

Imphal, Mar 30: After the completion of the filing of nomination papers for the forthcoming Inner Manipur Parliamentary Constituency Election, the nomination papers were taken up for scrutiny by the Returning Office for Inner Manipur Parliamentary Constituency at Lamphelpat.

The scrutiny session commenced at 11 a.m. on Friday at the office of the RO was chaired by Th Kirankumar, Returning Officer, No. 1-Inner Manipur Parliamentary Constituency.

Kirankumar informed that candidates, election agents, proposers, the Observer and officials of the Imphal West DEO were present during the scrutiny.

Thereafter, six candidates, namely Rajkumar Somendro Singh alias Kaiku, who filed his nomination papers from the Manipur People’s Party (MPP), was accepted as independent candidate after scrutiny.

Moirangthem Totomshana Nongshaba, who filed his nomination papers from Rashtriya Janhit Sangharsh Party (RJSP), was also accepted as an Independent Candidate, after scrutiny.

In the scrutiny, Maheshwar Thounaojam, who filed nomination from Republican Party of India - Athawale (RPI – A) was accepted; Thounaojam Basanta Kumar Singh, who filed nomination from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was accepted; Dr. Angomcha Bimol Akoijam, who filed nominations from the Indian National Congress (INC), and Haorungbam Sarat Singh was accepted as an Independent candidate.

However, the candidature of Ngasepam Nilakanta Singh, who filed his nomination from the Universal Family Party, has been rejected after scrutiny. Thokchom Kirankumar also mentioned that every possible preparation is made for the special internally displaced people so that all can vote without any hindrance.