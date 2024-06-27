Six arrested for brutally thrashing woman in Meghalaya

As many as six people have been arrested in Meghalaya’s West Garo Hills after a video went viral in which they were seen mercilessly flogging a woman.

Shillong, Jun 27:





The police conducted a preliminary investigation, confirmed the viral video to be true, and identified the perpetrators of the violence inflicted on the hapless victim in lower Teksragre village, Damal Asim, on Thursday.



A senior police official along with a police team rushed to the site and identified the victims as well as the accused. It was found that some of the accused persons were “close relatives” of the victim.

The police first managed to arrest two of the accused, and after a manhunt, four others were arrested. West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner Jagdish Chelani said a case has been registered at the rural women police station.

In the viral video, several men were seen flogging the victim with bamboo sticks and dragging her to the ground, pulling her hair. The victim is seen writhing in pain and crying out for help, but the onlookers do precious little to stop the violence.

The medieval-style violence against the victim has been condemned in the state. The State Women Commission has taken up the issue suo moto and will be meeting with the victim and taking further action.

One of the female legislators of the state, Santa Mary Shylla, Chairperson of the Meghalaya Assembly Committee on Women Empowerment, and also MLA Sutnga-Saipung Jaintia Hills, condemned the incident.

She has sought a report on the incident from the Superintendent of Police in the West Garo Hills district.



Furthermore, she would also be meeting the victim next week.