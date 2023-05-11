Sittwe port to provide major fillip to trade in northeast India

Guwahati, May 11: India’s Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways and AYUSH Sarbananda Sonowal and Myanmar’s Deputy Prime Minister and Union Minister for Transport & Communications Admiral Tin Aung San jointly inaugurated the Sittwe Port in Rakhine State, Myanmar recently. It is the first Indian cargo ship that was flagged off from Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port in Kolkata.

This project was conceptualized to provide an alternative connectivity of Mizoram with Haldia / Kolkata / any Indian ports through Kaladan River in Myanmar. The project envisages highway / road transport from Mizoram to Paletwa (Myanmar), thereafter from Paletwa to Sittwe (Myanmar) by Inland Water Transport (IWT) and from Sittwe to any port in India by maritime shipping.

There will be 50 per cent reduction in cost & time of transportation of goods between Kolkata and Agartala and Aizwal with the development of Sittwe Port.

With this project northeast India is set to become gateway to Southeast Asia.

Sittwe Port has been developed as a part of the Kaladan Multi-Modal Transit Transport Project (KMTTP) funded under grant in aid assistance from Government of India. Once fully operationalized the waterway and road components of KMTTP will link the East coast of India to the North-eastern states through the Sittwe port.

Sonowal said, “It is a historic day for both India and Myanmar as we further our relationship for mutual growth & cooperation in trade and commerce with the commencement of operations at the Sittwe Port. The port provides an ample scope to unlock huge value in trade and commerce between India and Myanmar, especially between the Northeast India and Rakhine State of Myanmar. It provides an efficient conduit for the trade interests of Northeast India for a far economical and swift transportation between Kolkata and the Northeast India.”

The present Indian government is focusing on the development of northeastern part of the country. From road projects to port projects, the government is trying all out to ensure development of the states. Lots of meetings of the ongoing G20 under India’s presidency is taking place in Northeast India.

“Under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, the work at the Sittwe Port was accelerated as we continue under Modi ji’s leadership to enable and empower the potential and possibilities of Northeast India. I must take this opportunity to thank Admiral Tin Aung San and the

government of Myanmar as we further consolidate our historic ties with the commencement of Sittwe Port. India remains committed towards development and prosperity of people of Myanmar through developmental initiatives such as the Sittwe Port. I am confident that the Sittwe port will act as the gateway of India to the Southeast Asia, ushering growth & progress,” he added.

The seaport with maximum capacity of 20,000 DWT will make Sittwe the maritime hub of Myanmar, drastically reduce transportation cost of cargo from other parts of India to North East India, opening up unprecedented avenues of economic growth in the region.