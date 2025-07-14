Sitharaman wraps Meghalaya visit at RKM Sohra, highlights women’s weaving initiative

Shillong, July 14: Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs, Nirmala Sitharaman, on Sunday concluded her four-day visit to Meghalaya with a visit to the historic Ramakrishna Mission (RKM) Ashram School in Sohra.

Located in Khliehshnong, Sohra, the RKM School is one of the oldest in the region, established in 1933. Sitharaman offered floral tributes at the statues of Ramakrishna and Swami Vivekananda.

The school authorities gave her a tour of the campus, with special focus on the Mission’s vocational training facilities, where around 100 women are being trained in weaving free of cost.

Swami Anuragananda, RKM secretary, Sohra, said the Union Minister was keen to learn about the history, development, and current challenges faced by the Mission.

“Being one of the oldest centres in the North East, she was also eager to understand the various activities the Mission undertakes,” the monk added.

Sitharaman also expressed a strong interest in meeting women entrepreneurs and was deeply moved by the Mission’s initiatives on campus.

“We also gave her an overview of our work in healthcare, education, community relief, among other activities,” said Anuragananda.

During the visit, Sitharaman inquired about many of the institution’s distinguished alumni, including former Chief Ministers BB Lyngdoh and Donkupar Roy, as well as renowned parliamentarian GG Swell.

Earlier, Padma Shri awardee Theilin Phanbuh, the school’s president, Lolin Lyndem (90), one of its oldest alumni who had served both as a student and teacher, and other dignitaries welcomed Sitharaman to the Mission.

Before departing, the Union Minister planted a sapling on the campus, marking the conclusion of her visit to the state.









By

Staff Correspondent