Sitharaman bats for MSME growth, financial inclusion in Meghalaya

Shillong, July 12: Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman called on Meghalaya Governor CH Vijayashankar at the Raj Bhavan on Friday as part of her official visit to Meghalaya.

Key discussions were held between the two leaders including Meghalaya’s economic progress, corporate development, and strategies to enhance financial inclusion and grassroot entrepreneurship, an official release stated.

During the meeting, they further deliberated on the Centre’s ongoing initiatives in the State under the vision of Viksit Bharat@2047, including the promotion of ease of doing business, capacity building in the MSME sector, and enhancing corporate governance in the North Eastern region.

The Meghalaya Governor highlighted state's potential in sectors like tourism, agro-based industries, handicrafts, and sustainable development, and acknowledged the Union Government’s continued efforts in bringing policy reforms that benefit smaller States.

He further shared key concerns related to connectivity, institutional infrastructure, and the scope for greater engagement between State and Central agencies in promoting transparent and accountable corporate practices.

Sitharaman lauded the cultural richness and entrepreneurial spirit of the people of Meghalaya.

The finance minister highlighted the Union Government’s commitment towards equitable economic growth across all regions of India, and reiterated the Centre’s support in enhancing digital financial literacy, strengthening cooperative structures, and attracting private investments in the State.

The meeting concluded with the Governor presenting a memento to the Union Minister. The visit reaffirmed the shared commitment of the Union and State leadership towards inclusive development and cooperative approach towards progress of the nation.









With inputs from news agency