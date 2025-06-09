SIT had firm evidence, knew culprits before arrests, says East Khasi Hills SP

Shillong, June 9: Backed by “substantial evidence,” Meghalaya police moved swiftly to Indore on Sunday to arrest suspects in the Raja Raghuvanshi murder case.

Two Special Investigation Teams (SITs) rushed to Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh on June 8 to and made the arrests last night from 10 pm along with the police force of those states. A third team is on its way to UP to arrest Sonam Raghuvanshi.

“The Special Investigation Team (SIT) had accumulated substantial evidence against the accused over the past week. The SIT had gone there with firm evidence and knew who the culprits were,” East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police, Vivek Syiem said in Shillong on Monday.

Then the SIT together with its counterpart in Indore managed to arrest Akash Rajput (19,) from Lalitpur (UP), Vishal Singh Chauhan (22) from Indore (MP), Raj Singh Khushwaha (21) Indore (MP), and on Monday afternoon Anand (23) from Basahari (MP); and another accused has been detained.

Syiem further said that as per preliminary investigation the murder of Raja Raghuvanshi was pre-planned. The murder was probably plotted by Sonam and her alleged boyfriend Raj Singh Khushwaha who hired contract killers and friends.

The SP said Sonam Raghuvanshi and Raj Singh Khushwaha are the prime accused in the case. Three of the accused had come to Sohra and Raj Singh Khushwaha was probably in Guwahati as per initial findings. However, everything would be clearer once the accused are brought to the state and interrogated. The investigation would also throw light behind the exact motive of the murder or if more people are involved in the case.