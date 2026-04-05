SIR exercise in Meghalaya soon, state awaits Election Commission of India nod

SHILLONG, April 5: Meghalaya is fully prepared to carry out a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral roll, and is now waiting for the schedule from the Election Commission of India, a senior election official said here today.

Chief Electoral Officer, Brahma Deo Ram Tiwari, said the exercise will begin across all 60 assembly constituencies once the Commission issues a formal notification.

The SIR aims to improve the accuracy of voter list through house-to-house verification. Officials will also check details such as place of birth to identify and remove names of illegal foreign migrants from the roll.

The move comes amid increasing demands from civil society groups, especially ahead of the upcoming Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) elections. Following the recent unrest in Garo Hills in March, the Confederation of Meghalaya Social Organisations (CoMSO) urged authorities to carry out the revision at the earliest.

The organisation has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, seeking steps to ensure that only genuine Indian citizens are included in the electoral roll and to safeguard the interests of indigenous communities.

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has also backed the exercise, stating that the state government is in touch with both the Centre and the Election Commission on the matter.

During the revision, Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will conduct door-to-door verification. Voters will be classified into four categories based on their age and whether their names or their parents’ names appeared in the 2005 electoral rolls. Depending on the category, individuals will have to submit one or more documents to confirm their eligibility.

Meanwhile, the state now has 3,615 polling stations after a recent rationalisation, with 64 new stations added.

In a related development, preparations are underway for the Shillong Lok Sabha by-election following the death of sitting MP Ricky Andrew Jones Syngkon, who passed away on February 19 after suffering a cardiac arrest while playing futsal.

The Voice of the People Party (VPP) has named Batskhem Myrboh as its candidate for the upcoming by-election.





By

Staff Correspondent