Sikkim's Manita Pradhan conquers North America's highest peak

Sikkim, June 27: Manita Pradhan, a professional mountaineer from Soreng, Sikkim, has successfully scaled North America's highest peak, Mt. Denali in Alaska, USA as part of her ambitious Seven Summit project. Pradhan and her team began their ascent on June 23 at 11:00 am, and reached the summit at 10:50 pm the same day.

This achievement marks another significant milestone for Pradhan, who has already conquered Mt. Everest, Mt. Kilimanjaro, Mt. Elbrus, and Mt. Aconcagua. The Seven Summit challenge, which involves climbing the highest mountains on each of the seven continents, is a testament to her determination and skill in mountaineering.



Pradhan's latest triumph not only underscores her dedication to the sport but also brings immense pride to her home state of Sikkim. Her perseverance and expertise in mountaineering continue to inspire admiration both locally and globally.



Manita Pradhan's accomplishment on Mt. Denali brings her one step closer to completing the prestigious Seven Summits, a rare feat for women mountaineers in the country and in the Northeast.

