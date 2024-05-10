Sikkim’s Jorden Lepcha conferred with Padma Shri for artistic excellence

Gangtok, May 10: Renowned bamboo craftsman hailing from Sikkim, Jorden Lepcha, was bestowed with the prestigious Padma Shri award by the President of India at the Civil Investiture Ceremony held in New Delhi on Thursday.

Born on July 28, 1971, in the picturesque village of Rubeyam Ram in the Mangan District of Sikkim, Lepcha's artistic journey began under the guidance of his parents, who introduced him to the intricate art of bamboo crafting.



His dedication to preserving ancient traditions made him specialise in crafting Lepcha hats, known as Thyaktuks.



Despite initial challenges in selling his creations, Lepcha remained steadfast in his pursuit, taking on additional work to support his family while perfecting his craft. In 2005, he began sharing his expertise by conducting training sessions for aspiring artisans, both at official government programmes and at his residence, free of charge.



Lepcha's contributions extend beyond personal accolades; he is celebrated for his role in preserving cultural heritage and empowering individuals within his community. His commitment to craftsmanship has earned him recognition from the Ministry of Textile, Government of India, and the esteemed title of Master Craftsman for the State of Sikkim.



Through dedication and hard work, Jorden Lepcha has not only achieved personal success but has also inspired a new generation to embrace their cultural heritage and sustain themselves through traditional craftsmanship.

