Sikkim's conservation efforts enable transboundary tiger movement to Bhutan

Sikkim, July 5: The Forest and Environment Department of Sikkim has marked a notable achievement in wildlife conservation by facilitating tiger movement between Sikkim (India) and Bhutan. This underscores the critical role of sustainable ecosystem management and transboundary conservation efforts in the region.

Pangolakha Wildlife Sanctuary, established in 2002 in Sikkim's Pakyong district and spanning 128 square kilometres, is pivotal for wildlife movement, particularly tigers, between India and Bhutan. Camera traps installed in Sikkim's high-altitude regions, in collaboration with the Wildlife Institute of India, documented three tigers in the sanctuary from 2018 to 2024. This highlights the sanctuary's importance in tiger conservation and places Sikkim on India's national Tiger Conservation map.

In 2024, camera trap images confirmed tiger movement from Pangolakha Wildlife Sanctuary to Bhutan's Samtse district, validating the existence of crucial wildlife corridors between the two countries. This discovery was presented at an international workshop on "Countering Wildlife Trafficking" held from June 11–13, 2024, under the South Asia Wildlife Enforcement Network (SAWEN) and hosted by Bhutan, with participation from officials across South Asia.

During the workshop, Sikkim's Divisional Forest Officer, East Wildlife Division, Ms. Sonam Norden Bhutia, and Bhutanese forest officials agreed to share camera trap images for comparative analysis. The collaboration revealed a significant finding: one tiger's distinctive stripe pattern matched images from both Sikkim and Bhutan, as confirmed by the Wildlife Institute of India.

This discovery underscores the need to protect transboundary wildlife corridors and highlights the success of conservation efforts in Sikkim and Bhutan. The movement of tigers reflects effective habitat preservation and restoration efforts, emphasising their resilience and the health of Sikkim’s ecosystem.

Looking ahead, the Sikkim Forest and Environment Department is committed to enhancing its conservation efforts by increasing monitoring, strengthening law enforcement, and involving local communities. These initiatives aim to ensure the long-term survival of tiger populations and promise a bright future for wildlife conservation across borders.