Sikkim's art luminary, Jordan Lepcha, secures Padma Shri recognition

Sikkim, Jan 29: Sikkim celebrates as Jordan Lepcha, known for his expertise in Bamboo Craft, is honoured with the prestigious Padma Shri Award. Familiarly known as the "Lepcha Maestro," Jordan, a master Bamboo Craftsman from Mangan, has dedicated a quarter-century to preserving the cultural heritage of the Lepcha tribe through his artistic endeavours.

Jordan's mastery extends to weaving traditional Lepcha hats and crafting intricate bamboo pieces, showcasing a deep commitment that not only deserves applause but also serves as a vital thread in sustaining the cultural identity of the Lepcha tribe in Sikkim.

In addition to his artistic prowess, Jordan Lepcha has donned the role of a passionate mentor, sharing his invaluable knowledge with over 150 youths from diverse regions of Sikkim. Many of his apprentices, inspired by his guidance, have not only embraced the art form fervently but have also successfully established their own Bamboo Crafts enterprises, adding to the legacy crafted by the "Lepcha Maestro."