Sikkim: Two bodies found in Singalila National Park; lightning strike suspected

Sikkim, May 28: Two lifeless bodies of a male and a female were found at the Singalila National Park on Tuesday, which straddles the Darjeeling district of West Bengal and the western region of Sikkim, India.

Located near the Sandakphu peak, the bodies were discovered at the Singalila top, close to the 49th border pillar between India and Nepal.

The bodies were identified and retrieved with the help of family members and security personnel.

This location, at an altitude of 11,800 feet, is considered challenging from a geographical perspective. Additionally, the remote road conditions and the lack of network coverage from most telecom companies have prevented detailed information from being obtained, sources said.

At an altitude of 11,800 feet, local citizens also embarked on rescue efforts to reach the remote location.

According to information from the local media, the two individuals had parked their bike at a homestay in Uttarey and went trekking on May 19. It is presumed that they had set up a tent near Phokte Waterfall and ventured out to explore Singalila.

It is suspected that they might have fallen victim to lightning strikes, as the area is known for frequent lightning incidents.

According to reports, the identities of the deceased have been identified as both hailing from Yuksam and Tikjuck in West Sikkim. The bodies are being taken to Gyalshing for post-mortem to investigate the cause of death.