Sikkim Tragedy: Indian Army launches help lines for missing persons

Guwahati, Oct 5: The Indian Army has taken proactive measures to aid the families of those who have gone missing in the wake of a devastating lake burst in Sikkim

In response to the unfolding crisis, three dedicated helpline numbers have been established to provide assistance and support to affected individuals, including soldiers.

The following are the three helpline numbers set up for the families of the missing:

• Army Helpline for North Sikkim - 8750887741

• Army Helpline for East Sikkim - 8756991895

• Army Helpline for missing soldiers – 7588302011

As of the latest reports, 14 people have lost their lives, and the whereabouts of 102 others, including 22 Army personnel, remain unknown. This catastrophic event was triggered by the cloudburst, which led to a sudden and destructive flash flood in the Teesta river basin.

The lake burst has had far-reaching consequences, including the breach of the Chungthang dam. Notably, the Chungthang dam is the largest hydropower project in the state, making this breach a significant concern.

Preliminary assessments suggest that the flash flood in Sikkim may be attributed to a combination of excessive rainfall and a Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) event at South Lhonak Lake in North Sikkim.