Sikkim to receive Central Government aid in 2024-25 Union Budget following GLOF devastation

Sikkim, July 24: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced on Tuesday that the Central Government will provide assistance to Sikkim to support its recovery and reconstruction efforts following the devastating glacial lake outburst flood (GLOF) in October 2023.

“Sikkim recently experienced devastating flash floods and landslides that caused widespread destruction across the state. Our government will provide the necessary assistance,” Minister Sitharaman stated during her Budget speech.

This announcement comes after Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang submitted a detailed Post Disaster Need Assessment report to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 24, estimating the required funds for recovery and reconstruction at Rs. 3673.25 crore.

Member of Parliament (MP) Indra Hang Subba expressed his gratitude to both the Union Finance Minister and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He highlighted the supportive relationship between Sikkim's state government and the central government, stating, “Central assistance will be highly beneficial for the state to return to normalcy.” In a video statement from the New Delhi Parliament, MP Subba emphasized the severe impact of the 2023 Teesta flash floods on Sikkim, noting the significant losses incurred. He praised the 2024 Budget as a forward-looking plan poised to boost multiple sectors across the nation.

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang welcomed the Union Budget and expressed his appreciation to the Prime Minister and Finance Minister for their timely support. “After the state government submitted the report to the PM, Home Minister, and Finance Minister, the central government announced the assistance to Sikkim. We are very thankful for the support,” CM Tamang stated.

This financial aid is expected to play a crucial role in aiding Sikkim's recovery initiatives and restoring normalcy in the state.



