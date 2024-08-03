Sikkim to enhance transport ties with West Bengal

Gangtok, Aug 3: Sikkim is on the verge of signing a new Reciprocal Transport Agreement with the West Bengal government, as announced by Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Friday. This landmark agreement aims to increase the quota of taxi vehicles operating from Sikkim, significantly enhancing earning opportunities for local taxi drivers. Furthermore, Sikkim Voter Card holders will soon be eligible to drive luxury vehicles, a move set to benefit many.

Speaking at the Sarathi Samman Diwas celebration in Gangtok, the Chief Minister unveiled several key initiatives aimed at improving the welfare of drivers, affectionately referred to as ‘Chalak Gurujis’. One notable announcement was the reduction of fines for operating without a Pollution Under Control certificate from the current Rs 10,000 to Rs 500. However, drivers must produce the certificate within 15 days to avoid the fine reverting to Rs 10,000.



In addition, the Sarathi Welfare Board will soon facilitate the issuance of insurance policies for all drivers, encouraging them to submit the necessary documents to benefit from this new policy. The Chief Minister also promoted the Sikkim Cab App, urging drivers and the public to download it. This new platform is expected to revolutionise taxi booking through an online system, further enhancing drivers' earnings.



"This day is a tribute to our drivers, who play a crucial role in our society," said the Chief Minister. "They contribute to the growth of our district, state, and country, and they are instrumental in promoting tourism in Sikkim."



In a move to support the drivers' community, the current Sikkim Krantikari Morcha government has restored counters previously transferred to a cooperative society by the former administration, returning them to the Drivers' Association.

