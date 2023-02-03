Sikkim to adopt ‘Plant a Tree, Leave a Legacy’ initiative

Guwahati, Feb 3: In an effort to spread awareness on tree plantation, the Sikkim Government has launched an initiative, named 'Mero Rukh Mero Santati' (Plant a Tree, Leave a Legacy).

According to the initiative, the State govt aims to plant 100 trees for every child born in the Himalayan state. While launching the initiative, Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang said that the efforts will strengthen the connection between the parents, children and nature.

“Through this initiative, we strive to give back to Mother Earth by planting 100 trees for a newborn in Sikkim,” said Tamang.

Speaking to media, Tamang said that this will be the first of its kind initiative in India that will commemorate the arrival of a new born in this world. He also distributed token seedlings to some new parents.

Forest Department Secretary Pradeep Kumar said the initiative will create awareness among the people towards nature, and saplings planted to commemorate childbirth will create a bridge between the generations.

“I congratulate the Forest and Environment Department on this occasion and believe that they will proactively participate in this initiative and contribute towards making Sikkim the green state of India,” Tamang said in a Facebook post.