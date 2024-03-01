Sikkim: Senior leader of SDF and former speaker KN Rai brutally attacked

Gangtok, March 1: The senior leader of the SDF Party and former speaker, K. N Rai, along with Dr. Shiva Kumar Timshina, Spokesperson of the opposition SDF, were brutally attacked by miscreants at Mazi Gaon in Melli, South Sikkim.

The SDF party has alleged that some members of the SKM party physically assaulted them at around 2.30 p.m. “The SDF vehemently condemns such heinous acts of crime. The police must arrest the culprits immediately. This clearly reflects that there is no democracy in Sikkim and rule of law has totally collapsed,” said the Press and Publicity section of the party.

Meanwhile, the ruling SKM has also condemned the incident. Political Secretary to CM Jacob Khaling says, “I strongly condemn this incident. Mr. K.N. Rai is not only an opposition leader but also the former minister and former Speaker of the Sikkim Legislative Assembly. It's so sad that the senior person is being attacked. Whoever has attacked him, strict action should be taken. I won't accept such politics.”

It is not acceptable that a senior politician of the state, be it ruling or opposition, is attacked. Such violence is not good for the future of society. Our politics should be based on policy and principles.

Further, Mr Khaling also apologised to Mr. KN Rai and his family and said, “If politics is like this, I will take leave now and work to live my life doing my own business.”