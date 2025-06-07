Sikkim rescue mission ends with airlift of 76 army personnel from Chaten

Gangtok, June 7: 76 army personnel were successfully airlifted from Chaten on Saturday, marking the completion of extensive rescue operations in disaster-hit North Sikkim. The evacuation was carried out using three MI-17 helicopters, bringing a coordinated multi-agency effort to a close after days of relentless search and rescue in the landslide-struck region.

According to officials, the personnel were airlifted from Chaten, one of the worst-affected areas, to the Pakyong Greenfield Airport. This follows the earlier air evacuation of over 140 tourists who had been stranded in the towns of Lachen, Lachung, and Chungthang after multiple landslides triggered by heavy rains cut off key roads and infrastructure.

“This marks the completion of the coordinated evacuation efforts. All tourists and now all stranded army personnel have been safely rescued,” an official confirmed.

The state government remains on high alert and continues to monitor the situation in North Sikkim. “We are committed to extending all necessary support to the affected population and restoring normalcy in the region,” said a senior government official.

The evacuation effort was a combined initiative by the Indian Army, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Border Roads Organisation (BRO), and the Mangan district administration. Several helicopters were deployed to overcome the challenge of impassable terrain, rescuing both tourists and local residents by air.

The disaster, however, has not passed without tragedy. On June 1, a massive landslide struck a military camp in Chaten, claiming the lives of three army personnel. Four others were injured, and six remain missing. Efforts are ongoing to locate and recover the missing soldiers.

With air evacuations now complete, attention is shifting towards rebuilding the damaged infrastructure and ensuring continued support for local communities.

