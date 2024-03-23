Sikkim Polls: SKM and BJP choose solo routes, alliance called-off

Gangtok, Mar 23: The expected alliance between Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the upcoming Sikkim Assembly Elections won't happen. This was confirmed by state BJP president D.R. Thapa after a meeting between state and central BJP leaders in New Delhi.

Thapa explained that the BJP decided to go alone in the elections. The State BJP team will return to Sikkim on Thursday, ready to field candidates in all Assembly and the lone Lok Sabha seats.

Thapa also announced that the BJP's candidate list will be out tonight, with the rest following tomorrow. Once back in Sikkim, Thapa promised to explain why the alliance didn't work out.

With this decision, SKM and the BJP set out on separate paths for the elections, each aiming for their slice of the political pie.

The BJP is set to field candidates in all 32 constituencies as well as the lone Lok Sabha seat, marking a departure from previous election strategies. Sources within the party revealed that the first list of candidates is slated for release today, signalling the beginning of the party's solo campaign for the forthcoming elections.



