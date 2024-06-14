Sikkim: Over 1200 tourists stranded including 15 foreign nationals due to heavy rainfall

Gangtok, Jun 13:Heavy rainfall and landslides in the Mangan District of Sikkim have left approximately 1,215 tourists stranded, including 15 foreign nationals from Thailand, Nepal, and Bangladesh.

The Sikkim Tourism Department has confirmed that all tourists are safe.



Local authorities have urged the stranded tourists to stay at their respective accommodations and avoid taking unnecessary risks. Officials have assured that there are sufficient food supplies and rations to meet the needs of all those affected.



The office of the Chief Secretary, Government of Sikkim, is in talks with the relevant Ministry of the Government of India to arrange for the airlifting of tourists, subject to favourable weather conditions. Road evacuation is also being considered as an alternative.



Furthermore, the Tourism and Civil Aviation Department of Sikkim is working closely with the District Administration, Police Department, and local tourism stakeholders in Mangan District to facilitate the safe evacuation of tourists. The department has pledged to provide full support and assistance during this challenging period.



Authorities have clarified that only Lachung village is cut off due to the landslides, while the rest of Sikkim remains open and safe for travel.

