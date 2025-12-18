Sikkim opens Doklam & Cho La border areas to tourists under regulated access

Gangtok, Dec 18: In a historic move aimed at promoting battlefield tourism and fostering development in border regions, Sikkim on Monday opened two of its most sensitive and historically significant border areas, Doklam and Cho La, to tourists under regulated conditions.

The announcement marks a key step in the State’s initiative to connect citizens with India’s border history while enhancing livelihoods in remote villages.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang said the opening of Doklam and Cho La reflects a broader national vision for border development.

Expressing gratitude to the Government of India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he emphasised that the progress witnessed today is the result of a focused and coordinated effort between the Indian Army, the State Government, and central authorities.

“The development we are seeing in border areas is driven by the vision of the Prime Minister,” Tamang said. “Tourism initiatives in these regions will not only attract visitors but also improve living conditions for local communities and support vibrant border villages.”

Tourists and bikers will, for the first time, have access to Doklam and Cho La under regulated guidelines.

CM Tamang highlighted that increased tourist movement will create new economic opportunities and contribute to the development of remote settlements near these historic locations.

The Chief Minister also extended his appreciation to Indian Army personnel stationed in the region, acknowledging their dual role in safeguarding borders and supporting development projects that make such initiatives possible.

“This initiative has just begun,” he said, noting that significant work remains, particularly in infrastructure development. Tamang assured that the State Government will continue improving facilities to support both visitors and officials in these areas.

Highlighting ongoing infrastructure projects, Tamang referred to Changu, one of Sikkim’s most frequented tourist destinations, where dedicated parking construction has begun to address the long-standing issue of limited space for vehicles.

