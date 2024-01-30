Sikkim mountaineer Manita Pradhan conquers South America's highest peak

-By Nitesh R Pradhan





Sikkim, Jan 30: Sikkim's intrepid mountaineer, Manita Pradhan, reached new heights on January 29, scaling the pinnacle of Mount Aconcagua in the Andes range. This accomplishment marks another significant step in Pradhan's relentless pursuit of the Seven Summits, a challenge encompassing the highest peaks on each continent.

At 11:50 am, Pradhan triumphantly stood atop Aconcagua, which stands at an impressive 6,962 meters (22,837 feet). Her ascent, filled with hurdles posed by challenging weather conditions and the physical demands of the climb, underscores her unyielding determination and thorough preparation.

Pradhan's mountaineering journey commenced in her early twenties, inspired by the awe-inspiring beauty of Sikkim's Himalayas. Having successfully conquered Mount Everest (2021), Mount Elbrus (2022), and Mount Kilimanjaro (2022), her recent triumph further cements her status as a role model for aspiring mountaineers in India and beyond.

This accomplishment extends beyond personal triumph, symbolizing the resilience and determination of Indian women. Pradhan's inspiring narrative serves as a beacon, demonstrating that with unwavering focus and dedication, seemingly insurmountable goals can be achieved.

Beyond her individual achievements, Pradhan actively promotes adventure sports and environmental awareness in Sikkim, particularly among young women. Through workshops, motivational talks, and community outreach programs, she encourages others to embrace the outdoors and confront challenges.

Looking ahead, with four summits conquered, Pradhan now sets her sights on the remaining three peaks in her Seven Summits challenge: Mount Denali in North America, Mount Vinson Massif in Antarctica, and Carstensz Pyramid in Indonesia. While her journey is far from over, each step she takes continues to inspire, pushing the boundaries of possibility and leaving an indelible mark on the world of mountaineering.

In a special mention, Pradhan expresses her deepest gratitude to the Chief Minister of Sikkim, Prem Singh Tamang, and Aditya Golay Tamang (MLA Soreng Constituency) for their unwavering support and motivation for her Project Seven Summit.