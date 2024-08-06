Sikkim Legislative Assembly passes four bills; Pays tribute to former members

Sikkim, August 6: On the second day of the Budget Session 2024-25, the Sikkim Legislative Assembly paid tribute to three prominent figures: Sonam Gyatso Bhutia, former MLA; Pahalman Subba, former MP; and Ram Chandra Poudyal, former Deputy Speaker.

Speaker Mingma Norbu Sherpa and Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang lauded their contributions to Sikkim’s development and leadership. The Chief Minister expressed profound respect for Bhutia’s efforts in enhancing development, education, and healthcare in his constituency, stating that his legacy of integrity and leadership would inspire many.

On Subba, the CM highlighted his unswerving dedication to public service and his role in shaping the political landscape of Sikkim. For Poudyal, the Chief Minister emphasised his significant contributions to Sikkim’s democratic reforms and governance, noting that his commitment to principles left a lasting impact on the state's political and social development.



The session saw the passage of the Sikkim Court Fees and Stamps on Documents (Amendment) Bill, 2024, the Sikkim Online Gaming (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2024, the Sikkim Registration of Tourist Trade Bill, 2024, and the Sikkim Appropriation Bill, 2024, for Demands for Excess Grants/Appropriation 2015-16.

The House observed a two-minute silence in honor of the deceased members and adjourned till August 7, 2024.

