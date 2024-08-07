Sikkim Legislative Assembly passes budget demands for 2024-25

Gangtok, Aug 7: On the third day of Budget Session 2024–25, the Sikkim Legislative Assembly (SLA) focused on financial matters at the SLA Secretariat.

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang-Golay, also the Minister-in-Charge of the Finance Department, presented and successfully passed the Demands for Excess Grants/Appropriation for the years 2017-18 and 2018-19. The corresponding Sikkim Appropriation Bills, 2024 (Bill Nos. 19 and 20 of 2024), were also introduced and approved by the House.



Following this, the assembly discussed, voted on, and passed the Separate Demands for Grants for 2024–25. These demands were overseen by various Ministers-in-Charge, including Sonam Lama for the Public Health Engineering, Water Resources, and Ecclesiastical Departments; Bhim Hang Limboo for the Buildings and Housing and Labour Departments; Bhoj Raj Rai for the Urban Development and Food and Civil Supplies Departments; Puran Kumar Gurung for the Agriculture, Horticulture, Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services, and Fisheries Development Departments; Nar Bahadur Dahal for the Roads and Bridges Department; and Raju Basnet for the Education, Sports and Youth Affairs, Law, and Parliamentary Affairs Departments.



The session was then adjourned and will reconvene at 11 a.m. on August 9, 2024.

