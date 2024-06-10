Sikkim: Landslide in Majua, Yangang claims 3 lives; destroys seven houses

Sikkim, June 10: A landslide triggered by heavy rainfall struck Majua Village in Yangang, South Sikkim, around 6:30 am on Monday, claiming the lives of three individuals and leaving one critically injured.

The disaster also resulted in the destruction of seven houses and caused damage to more than three others in the village.

According to the District Collector of Namchi district, the deceased have been identified as two males, Yabha Subba and Bishal Rai, and one female, Manita Rai.

In response to the disaster, multiple relief teams have been mobilized. A district team led by the DPO is en route to various DMAs. Another team headed by the BDO and Deputy Director of LRDM is also reaching the site, while a team led by the SHO Yangang has already left for Majua.

Relief efforts are underway, and further details are awaited.