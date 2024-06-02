Sikkim Krantikari Morcha achieves historic victory in assembly elections

Gangtok, Jun 2: In a decisive and historic win, the ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) party has secured a landslide victory in the Sikkim Legislative Assembly elections, winning 31 out of 32 seats. This overwhelming mandate marks a significant moment in Sikkim's political history, highlighting the strong support for the SKM and its leadership.

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, also known as P.S. Golay, emerged as a key figure in this victory, winning both the Rhenock and Soreng Chakung constituencies. The Election Commission of India confirmed that in the 19-Rhenock Constituency, Tamang defeated SDF’s Som Nath Poudyal by a substantial margin, accumulating an impressive 10,094 votes.



In stark contrast, the opposition Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) experienced its most severe defeat since its inception. Party supremo Pawan Chamling, who had dominated Sikkim politics for decades, suffered a significant blow by losing both the seats he contested—Poklok Kamrang and Namcheybong. This electoral outcome signals a dramatic shift in the political landscape of Sikkim. The SDF managed to win only a single seat, Lower Syari, which was claimed by Tenzing Lamtha. Notably, Lamtha had defected from the ruling SKM to the SDF just days before the candidate declaration.



The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which had been aiming to expand its influence in Sikkim, faced a major setback as it failed to secure any seats. The state president of the BJP, D.R. Thapa, was unable to retain his seat in Upper Burtuk, suffering a defeat at the hands of Kala Rai from the SKM, who won with 6,323 votes. This outcome indicates a challenging road ahead for the BJP in establishing a foothold in Sikkim's political arena.



The newly formed Citizen Action Party (CAP), led by Ganesh Rai, also did not fare well in the elections. Despite the initial enthusiasm surrounding its formation, the CAP failed to win any seats. Ganesh Rai, the party leader, lost in both the Melli and Chujachen constituencies, highlighting the difficulties new political entities face in gaining traction against more established parties.



This election has clearly demonstrated the dominance of the SKM and the significant realignment of voter preferences in Sikkim. The SKM's victory, driven by its leadership and campaign strategies, sets the stage for continued political stability and the implementation of its developmental agenda in the state. The results also pose critical questions for the future strategies of the opposition parties, particularly the SDF and the BJP, as they navigate this new political reality.

