Sikkim: Indian Bison makes rare appearance in Arigaon Village

Sikkim, June 26: A rare sighting of a Gaur, also known as the Indian Bison, was reported in Arigaon village, Rhenock, under Pakyong District. The Gaur, the largest species of wild cattle native to South and Southeast Asia, is typically found in lower elevations. This follows an earlier remarkable camera trap record from October 2023, capturing a Gaur at 3,568 metres in Pangolakha Wildlife Sanctuary.

The Gaur, a member of the family Bovidae, is a large and powerful herbivorous mammal. Adult males can reach up to 6 feet in height at the shoulder and weigh between 1,000 to 1,500 kilogrammes, while females are slightly smaller. These animals are characterised by their solid, dark-coloured coats, which help them blend into their forested habitats. The Gaur is classified as vulnerable by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) and plays a crucial role in the food chain as prey for large carnivores.

In a recent incident, a teenage boy was injured by the Gaur. The Wildlife Sector and the Forest and Environment Department provided immediate relief to the injured boy. In response, the wildlife frontline team has intensified patrolling efforts in the area to ensure public safety and monitor the Gaur's movements.

Reports indicate that the Gaur has since moved into West Bengal territory. Despite this, local residents are advised to remain vigilant during the morning and evening hours to prevent any further incidents. This sighting underscores the importance of ongoing conservation efforts to protect this vulnerable species and its habitat.