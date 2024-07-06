Sikkim HC upholds conviction of youth for raping maternal grandmother

Sikkim, July 6: The Sikkim High Court has upheld the conviction of a 24-year-old man for raping his 80-year-old maternal grandmother.

According to sources, the division bench of Justice Meenakshi Madan Rai and Justice Bhaskar Raj Pradhan upheld the Fast Track Sessions Court's judgement.

The accused was convicted under Sections 376(2)(f) (rape of a relative), 376(2)(n) (repeated rape), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

The heinous crime took place while the victim was residing with her daughter, her son-in-law, and their son, the convict. She revealed the assault to her daughter after initially refusing to return home. The FIR detailed repeated abuse and threats by the appellant.

The High Court noted the victim's hesitation to report the crime due to their familial relationship and confirmed that the medical examination supported her claims.

Observing the meticulous examination of evidence by the Trial Court, the High Court found no reason to disbelieve the elderly victim and upheld the appellant's conviction.