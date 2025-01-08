Sikkim govt's Ed Sheeran concert plan for Statehood Day celebration faces criticism

Gangtok, Jan 8: The Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) government’s proposal to invite global music sensation Ed Sheeran for Sikkim’s 50th Statehood Day celebrations has ignited a political debate.

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang envisions the event as a platform to position Sikkim on the global cultural map, boost tourism, and create economic opportunities.

SKM spokesperson Yougan Tamang defended the initiative, emphasising its potential to attract international attention and uplift local businesses.

However, the opposition Citizen Action Party (CAP) has criticised the plan as extravagant and misaligned with the state’s priorities.

CAP spokesperson Albert Gurung questioned the government’s focus, arguing that pressing issues like healthcare, rural infrastructure, and unemployment should take precedence.

CAP also expressed concerns about side-lining local talent and the environmental and logistical challenges of hosting a large-scale international event.

The debate highlights contrasting visions for Sikkim’s development, with SKM championing global ambitions and CAP advocating for grassroots progress.

As opinions remain divided, the proposal has sparked conversations about balancing cultural aspirations with practical governance.