Sikkim Govt to publish official notifications in both English and Nepali

Sikkim, August 23: The Sikkim Government has taken a step towards promoting linguistic inclusivity by deciding to publish all official notifications and gazettes in both English and Nepali.

This decision follows Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang's announcement during the 33rd Nepali Bhasa Manyata Diwas celebration on August 20.

The State Home Department issued a notification on August 21, emphasising that this initiative aims to ensure equitable access to government information and services for all citizens of Sikkim, thereby enhancing transparency. The move also acknowledges the crucial role of the Nepali language in preserving the cultural heritage and identity of the people of Sikkim.

The Press Club of Sikkim has praised this historic initiative, viewing it as a practical application of the constitutional recognition accorded to the Nepali language.

In a statement, Dilli Ram Dulal, General Secretary of the Press Club of Sikkim, highlighted the importance of this decision in reinforcing the cultural significance of the Nepali language in the state.

Similarly, the Nepali Sahitya Parishad, Sikkim, has expressed deep gratitude to Chief Minister Tamang for this landmark decision. Neelam Neopaney, General Secretary of the Parishad, noted that this move marks the beginning of a new chapter in the development, protection, and promotion of the Nepali language in Sikkim.

The Parishad also recalled the government's earlier declaration of August 20 as a public holiday, further cementing the state's commitment to the recognition and promotion of Nepali language and culture.

The Nepali language is one of the recognised languages of the eight schedule of the constitution and is the principal language spoken in Sikkim.