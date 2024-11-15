Sikkim Govt to Merge 97 Low-Enrollment Schools for better education

Gangtok, Nov. 15: In a strategic move to optimise educational resources and enhance learning environments, the Sikkim government, under Education Minister Raju Basnett, has announced plans to merge schools with consistently low student enrollment. This initiative, part of the state’s broader educational reform, aims to consolidate resources to improve educational quality across Sikkim.

Education Minister Basnett highlighted that the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) government, since taking office in 2019, has prioritised education by upgrading school infrastructure, ensuring timely delivery of textbooks, and closely monitoring teacher attendance. However, the administration’s 2024 agenda focuses on addressing infrastructural limitations in schools with minimal student numbers.

The merger plan will initially target 78 schools with very low enrollment, including junior schools with fewer than 20 students and secondary schools with fewer than 50. Minister Basnett explained that maintaining adequate staff and resources for schools with fewer than 10 students is challenging and often inefficient. Under the new plan, students from these schools will be transferred to larger institutions to ensure access to improved facilities and more comprehensive learning opportunities.

If student numbers increase before the next academic session, the government may reconsider these mergers. Otherwise, the consolidation will proceed as planned. The government is also exploring new purposes for vacated school buildings, such as community centers, cultural hubs, or even private institutions, based on local needs.

The plan extends to senior secondary schools with limited enrollment in specialized streams like science and mathematics. By merging these students with other institutions, the government aims to provide better access to resources like laboratories and qualified teachers. Basnett assured that the restructuring would minimise any disruptions to students' learning.

In addition to the merger initiative, the Sikkim government is rolling out new programs to boost academic outcomes. As part of this effort, Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang launched the ‘Chief Minister Mentorship Program’ on Teachers' Day, selecting 90 teachers for specialized board exam training. These teachers will conduct trial exams to assess student performance, offering targeted support to students in need.

To further prepare students for their Class X board exams, the government is also offering winter crash courses, open to both active and retired teachers willing to support students’ success. Through these initiatives, Sikkim aims for a 100% pass rate in Class X board exams, underscoring the government’s dedication to education reform and student achievement.