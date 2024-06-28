Sikkim: Govt launches scientific expedition to study glaciers & glacial lakes

Gangtok, Jun 28: Sikkim's Department of Science and Technology (DST) has initiated a two-week scientific expedition to East Rathong Glacier in West Sikkim.

The mission, which started on June 22, aims to study glacier dynamics and the impacts of climate change in the Himalayas.



A team of DST scientists, equipped with advanced instruments, will collect data on the glacier's behaviour. The East Rathong Glacier, located in Gyalshing district within Khangchendzonga National Park, spans 4.8 square kilometres and sits at elevations between 4600 and 6700 metres above sea level.



Since 2012, DST has monitored this glacier, focusing on minimising the threat of glacial lake outburst floods (GLOF) as part of the Sikkim State Climate Change Cell's objectives under the National Mission for Sustaining the Himalayan Ecosystem (NMSHE).



This expedition will survey three vulnerable glacial lakes (Rathong Lake, Bhaley Pokhari, and Tikip La Lake), install stakes to measure glacier velocity, study the glacier's vertical retreat, and upgrade the automatic weather station.



The October 4, 2023, flood underscored the urgent need for such studies, highlighting climate change vulnerabilities in the region. Findings will inform policies for climate adaptation and disaster risk reduction.



Dr. Sandeep Tambe, Secretary of DST, stated, “Our understanding of glacier dynamics is crucial for mitigating future risks. This expedition reflects our commitment to scientific research and proactive measures to protect Sikkim's environment and communities.”

