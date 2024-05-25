Sikkim govt implements new vehicle permit restrictions for Nathula visit

Sikkim, May 25: In a high-level meeting held on Friday, chaired by the Chief Secretary at Teesta Lounge, the Secretariat, the Government of Sikkim has decided to rationalise vehicle permits for tourists visiting Nathula. This move aims to manage the peak tourist season effectively and minimise inconvenience to stakeholders and tourists. The key decisions are as follows:

Vehicle Permit Restriction

The number of vehicle permits issued for Nathula visits will be capped at 800 per day, effective from May 25, 2024, to June 30, 2024.

Luxury Vehicle Charges

The transportation cost for luxury vehicles to Nathula is set at Rs. 7000 per vehicle, inclusive of all charges, including Nathula permit fees. Vehicles with "J" series permits will be charged Rs. 6500 per vehicle by travel agencies.

Strict Monitoring

The Tourism Department will rigorously monitor vehicle charges and the number of authorised vehicles, working in close coordination with the Police, Check-post, and Army.

Enforcement by Army

The Army will enforce the 800-vehicle permit limit issued by the Tourism Department.

These measures are subject to review and will remain in place until further notice.